Billy's Nightmare update for 31 October 2023

Patch 1.1.3

Patch 1.1.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Thank you everyone for sending us bugs and error messages!
Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash when some enemies were charging at your location.
  • Fixed a bug where petting animals in local co-op would crash the game.
  • Fixed a bug where some electric abilities and items would crash the game.
  • Fixed a bug where entering the room to the Jester boss would crash the game.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash when spawning in new enemies.
  • Fixed a bug where you would see the wrong amount of Dream Catchers in the UI.
  • Fixed a bug where exiting to the Main Menu during the end-game event, would start the game there instead of the bedroom.
  • Fixed a bug where some abilities would sometimes spawn twice for double the damage.
  • Fixed a bug where Boogeyman would continue to walk around the room after dying.
  • Fixed some spelling errors.

