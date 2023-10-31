Patch 1.1.3

Thank you everyone for sending us bugs and error messages!
If you find anything else, let us know on Discord: https://discord.gg/FFvZ965
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash when some enemies were charging at your location.
- Fixed a bug where petting animals in local co-op would crash the game.
- Fixed a bug where some electric abilities and items would crash the game.
- Fixed a bug where entering the room to the Jester boss would crash the game.
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash when spawning in new enemies.
- Fixed a bug where you would see the wrong amount of Dream Catchers in the UI.
- Fixed a bug where exiting to the Main Menu during the end-game event, would start the game there instead of the bedroom.
- Fixed a bug where some abilities would sometimes spawn twice for double the damage.
- Fixed a bug where Boogeyman would continue to walk around the room after dying.
- Fixed some spelling errors.
Changed files in this update