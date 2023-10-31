BETA 4 OF V0.2.2 + HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Beta 4 of V0.2.2 has been released where a lot has been added (but temporarily removes the workshop and zombies in survival), go try it out!
P.S Expect a patch for it due to some bugs found.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Beta 4 of V0.2.2 has been released where a lot has been added (but temporarily removes the workshop and zombies in survival), go try it out!
P.S Expect a patch for it due to some bugs found.
Changed depots in beta branch