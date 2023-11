Share · View all patches · Build 12584788 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 19:32:04 UTC by Wendy

An abandoned Pizza parlor has opened; are you brave enough to investigate? Spooky Mogloween celebrations continue!

1.106.0 fixes and updates

-fixed an issue that prevented Game News from displaying

-some more fixes to prevent server crashes

-additional fixes for Guilds