Slappyball update for 31 October 2023

Day of the Dead + Onboarding improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12584754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 2 new cosmetics for day of the dead releasing on November 1st in the daily store
  • Improved onboarding: beginner players have to play a match against some easy AIs before going online

Changed files in this update

Ballsmack Content Depot 1482621
