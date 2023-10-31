- 2 new cosmetics for day of the dead releasing on November 1st in the daily store
- Improved onboarding: beginner players have to play a match against some easy AIs before going online
Slappyball update for 31 October 2023
Day of the Dead + Onboarding improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ballsmack Content Depot 1482621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update