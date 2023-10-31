 Skip to content

Kinduo 2 - Frostbite update for 31 October 2023

Update 2

Patchnotes
  • Fixed a bug that occurred after reaching the second part of the levels and resetting, causing the loading from the checkpoint, where there were not enough resources. Affected levels 47, 48, and 50.

