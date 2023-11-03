 Skip to content

Hell is Others update for 3 November 2023

Enjoy Century City at your own pace!

Hello, citizens! Our latest update brings a new feature: a difficulty selector for single-player mode, including a new “Normal” difficulty setting. The challenge you've come to know is still there, just now under the “Difficult” label. This rebalancing mainly tweaks the Others, specifically their spawn rates and levels.

When you next jump into single-player, you'll be prompted to choose between “Difficult” or “Normal”. Your choice isn't set in stone; you can change it anytime in the settings menu.

While we were under the hood, we polished up a few extra nuts and bolts:

  • Elimination Quest XII now displays the correct weapon constraint to be completed;
  • Resolved an issue where tickling the ivories on the piano halted interactions for all players in a match;
  • Tackled most of the gremlins causing the “press any key” bug that kept some of you from progressing past the first screen. We're still on the bug hunt here, so give a shout if it's still bugging you!

We can’t wait to hear what you think about the new difficulty level! Stay safe out there, fellow Adams.

