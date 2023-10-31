Dawn Of The First Patch

Last week we said we'll deploy two patches and while we were not specific about the timing for Patch #1 - besides saying it will be on edge soon - we're happy to announce that it's now released publicly on the default branch!
This patch includes many bug fixes along with a number of improvements sprinkled about in terms of performance and quality-of-life/UX enhancements. Check out the full patch notes below for a detailed overview!
With a patch comes a live-stream announcement! Be sure to join us for a fire-side chat, to ask questions or to just listen to us ramble!
Live Stream Details
When: Saturday, November 4th @ 2PM EDT // 18:00 GMT // 19:00 CET
Where to Watch
Patch Highlights
Steam Deck UI
First of all we took a look at the problems making it hard or impossible to play SimAirport on SteamDeck. The major issue was UIs just not fitting on the Screen, specifically two. On the one hand the "quick scenario" UI did not fit at all - while not used a lot on the SteamDeck it is very annoying to fail. On the other hand there's the "Airline Detail View" - the window showing all the information about an airline. It has been an issue even on some Desktop resolution/scale combinations and has been annoyingly going off screen for some time due to the way it is designed.
With this patch both these windows have been fixed or reworked to fit on the screen - the Airline Detail View got a lot more love to be more ... detailed - check below to see what changed!
Another point for a good experience on SteamDeck is the on-screen keyboard. If you want to enter something, name something or search something you need a keyboard - previously it would not come up automatically for a lot of input fields. This is now fixed - the keyboard will come up and you can type away :)
Airline Details View
This window has been behaving naughty to say the least. Frequently it would either start off-screen or - if it was still in view - try to get off in a hurry. It did so due to a mix of its height and window positioning in general. Considering most of you are playing SimAirport on 16:9 or similar landscape aspect ratios the window had to be reworked to make more sense and use the space more sensibly.
Instead of just being one column the new version of the Airline Details View is now split up into two columns. The left side contains the Airline Satisfaction information as well as the Fleet it is using. The right side contains the available contracts section as well as a new list for already accepted contracts made possible by the extra space available due to the extra column. This way you can quickly see - and cancel - contracts by airline. Last but not least below both columns the negotiated deal now has a wider section and two columns of text making it easy to read without having to scroll in most cases.
We've given this window a lot of love but we've also found some further things we can improve about it so be sure to take a look at the next edge updates!
Honorable Mentions
- Picking (using Q by default) on bare concrete now selects foundation.
- Improved visuals of luggage cars when driving to/away from baggage depots.
- Fix gates wrongly selecting baggage claims that may result in pax not being able to actually get their bags and bags laying around unclaimed.
- Rework metal detectors and body scanners. Pax now have to wait for a little after going through a MD or BS and there is a chance Pax have to wait longer (manually being checked) - this chance is lower on body scanners. In addition metal detectors now have a small chance for PAX to have to go through again and re-scan.
Looking Ahead.
Up next, we're already hard at work on the next patch which is slated to bring an even beefier chunk of new & exciting things to SimAirport! Stay tuned to the edge branch for updates and to follow progress of the upcoming second patch.
Thank you!
As always, massive thank you to the community for helping us get this one through edge so quickly (and extra thanks for catching a last-minute bug). We truly couldn't do this without the community's continued support -- thank you!
PS - We ❤ SimAirport! :)
Full Change Log
- Fix assign to dialog opening when changing floor while an object is selected.
- Secure area report now shows outside as light green if it is secure.
- Add flooring under doors of the starter airport.
- Fix metal detectors & body scanners entry delay causing long pause between Pax using it.
- Fix work schedule naming dialog showing last entry instead of current name.
- Fix clicking on notification sometimes opens the wrong dialog or showing the wrong position.
- Fix AI sometimes failing in security and ending up in a loop.
- Fix "Assign To" available on ID Check Stand without advanced security unlocked.
- Fix security bins sometimes being picked up without one being placed after loading a save.
- Fix security bins rendering underneath bag scanners in some configurations.
- Fix on screen keyboard not coming up for some inputs on SteamDecks.
- Rework new scenario UI to make sure it fits on SteamDecks.
- Rework metal detectors and body scanners. Pax now have to wait for a little after going through a MD or BS and there is a chance Pax have to wait longer (manually being checked) - this is lower on body scanners. In addition metal detectors now have a small chance for PAX to have to go through again and re-scan.
- Fix script mods failing to load causing the game not to load in some occasions.
- Fix removing a gate may cause gate policies to reset.
- Rework airline details view. The window now better fits without clipping out of bounds on the top or bottom. In addition it now has a list of accepted flights and the option to cancel them.
- Increase escalator speed.
- Several minor performance improvements.
- Fix ticketing zone validation not correctly detecting missing ticketing desk/kiosk.
- Fix move cursor appearing when hovering over flight entry in flight scheduler while the cursor is still over another UI.
- Fix "hidden" button on flight scheduler having inconsistent behaviour (now works similar the other filter buttons).
- Fix game time/day hover information not taking UI scale into account and possibly overlapping the UI elements.
- Fix notifications not scaling correctly in some cases.
- Picking (using Q by default) on bare concrete now selects foundation.
- Fix missing keybind for zone picking (Ctrl + Q by default).
- Fix construction indicator not clearing when upgrading while the upgrade is partially off-screen.
- Fix accepting flight from airline jumps the available flights list to the top.
- Improve visuals of luggage cars when driving to/away from baggage depots.
- Fix gates wrongly selecting baggage claims that may result in pax not being able to actually get their bags and bags laying around unclaimed.
- Fix pathfinding issue to prevent reachability problems. NOTE: This may have broken something downstream so please let us know (either here or on discord) about any pathing change that seems wrong or any stuck agents!
