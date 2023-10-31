Dawn Of The First Patch

Last week we said we'll deploy two patches and while we were not specific about the timing for Patch #1 - besides saying it will be on edge soon - we're happy to announce that it's now released publicly on the default branch!

This patch includes many bug fixes along with a number of improvements sprinkled about in terms of performance and quality-of-life/UX enhancements. Check out the full patch notes below for a detailed overview!

With a patch comes a live-stream announcement! Be sure to join us for a fire-side chat, to ask questions or to just listen to us ramble!

Live Stream Details

When: Saturday, November 4th @ 2PM EDT // 18:00 GMT // 19:00 CET

Where to Watch

YouTube

Twitch

Steam - or directly on this page, once the stream begins!

Patch Highlights

Steam Deck UI

First of all we took a look at the problems making it hard or impossible to play SimAirport on SteamDeck. The major issue was UIs just not fitting on the Screen, specifically two. On the one hand the "quick scenario" UI did not fit at all - while not used a lot on the SteamDeck it is very annoying to fail. On the other hand there's the "Airline Detail View" - the window showing all the information about an airline. It has been an issue even on some Desktop resolution/scale combinations and has been annoyingly going off screen for some time due to the way it is designed.

With this patch both these windows have been fixed or reworked to fit on the screen - the Airline Detail View got a lot more love to be more ... detailed - check below to see what changed!

Another point for a good experience on SteamDeck is the on-screen keyboard. If you want to enter something, name something or search something you need a keyboard - previously it would not come up automatically for a lot of input fields. This is now fixed - the keyboard will come up and you can type away :)

Airline Details View

This window has been behaving naughty to say the least. Frequently it would either start off-screen or - if it was still in view - try to get off in a hurry. It did so due to a mix of its height and window positioning in general. Considering most of you are playing SimAirport on 16:9 or similar landscape aspect ratios the window had to be reworked to make more sense and use the space more sensibly.

Instead of just being one column the new version of the Airline Details View is now split up into two columns. The left side contains the Airline Satisfaction information as well as the Fleet it is using. The right side contains the available contracts section as well as a new list for already accepted contracts made possible by the extra space available due to the extra column. This way you can quickly see - and cancel - contracts by airline. Last but not least below both columns the negotiated deal now has a wider section and two columns of text making it easy to read without having to scroll in most cases.

We've given this window a lot of love but we've also found some further things we can improve about it so be sure to take a look at the next edge updates!

Honorable Mentions

Picking (using Q by default) on bare concrete now selects foundation.

Improved visuals of luggage cars when driving to/away from baggage depots.

Fix gates wrongly selecting baggage claims that may result in pax not being able to actually get their bags and bags laying around unclaimed.

Rework metal detectors and body scanners. Pax now have to wait for a little after going through a MD or BS and there is a chance Pax have to wait longer (manually being checked) - this chance is lower on body scanners. In addition metal detectors now have a small chance for PAX to have to go through again and re-scan.

Looking Ahead.

Up next, we're already hard at work on the next patch which is slated to bring an even beefier chunk of new & exciting things to SimAirport! Stay tuned to the edge branch for updates and to follow progress of the upcoming second patch.

Thank you!

As always, massive thank you to the community for helping us get this one through edge so quickly (and extra thanks for catching a last-minute bug). We truly couldn't do this without the community's continued support -- thank you!

Full Change Log