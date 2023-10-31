HAPPY HALLOWEEN - PATCH NOTES V1.01

Hello, non-floaty humans!

Just in time for Halloween we have a special patch to celebrate the spooky day!

NEW PLAYABLE CLASS: SCARECROW

A brand new vampiric curse that brings chills down one's spine - except it also turns one's insides into straw, so there won’t be a spine at all.

5 New Costumes for Halloween!

Celebrate spooky season with new fashionable cosmetics (and a couple of references to some of our favorite media), including the Witchy Hat, Señor Skully, Gregory the Elephant, a Repurposed Santa Hat and a Frank & Stein Mask!



We hope you enjoy this spooky update!