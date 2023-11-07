Robocraft 2 Is Out Now In Early Access!

Hello Robocrafters!

Today's the day! The very start of our development with you all on Steam! We are looking forward to releasing a ton of new features, movement parts, maps and game modes over the coming months and you can find a huge post of information by checking out this Blog post:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1991140/view/3806164773915198703

Thank you to everyone who has shown their support, via the playtests, demo and those who are a part of our discord community.

Stay tuned for more news and information on our upcoming plans during development.

Build, Drive, Fight!

Freejam