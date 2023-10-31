 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

On Dark Terms update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix 0.1.3.2 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12584393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added an Invert Y-Axis option to increase player accessibility.
  • Added an Invert X-Axis option to increase player accessibility.

UPDATES

  • Improved mic audio capture performance to reduce CPU usage.
  • Improved texture optimization to help reduce the load on Memory usage.
  • Mouse Sensitivity has been added to the Controls Settings under the new “Mouse” section.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with some temperature spawn points overlapping hiding spots in the Amusement Park.
  • Fixed an issue with some Demon Hunt books sometimes spawning in walls and hard to see places.
  • Fixed an issue causing the death training mode message to sometimes get overlapped by the chapter 1 – page 2 message for players that have not yet completed it.
  • Fixed the naming issue of the corruption label in the afterlife.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159531 Depot 2159531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link