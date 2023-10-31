Hotfix 0.1.3.2 is live!

NEW
- Added an Invert Y-Axis option to increase player accessibility.
- Added an Invert X-Axis option to increase player accessibility.
UPDATES
- Improved mic audio capture performance to reduce CPU usage.
- Improved texture optimization to help reduce the load on Memory usage.
- Mouse Sensitivity has been added to the Controls Settings under the new “Mouse” section.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue with some temperature spawn points overlapping hiding spots in the Amusement Park.
- Fixed an issue with some Demon Hunt books sometimes spawning in walls and hard to see places.
- Fixed an issue causing the death training mode message to sometimes get overlapped by the chapter 1 – page 2 message for players that have not yet completed it.
- Fixed the naming issue of the corruption label in the afterlife.
