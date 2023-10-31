Update 0.8.24

I'm still polishing the controls and UI. I had to change something to make it possible to implement more classic control solutions.
- Olympic Rifle modes are now displayed differently, better showing the additional three modes. Shooting from additional modes is no longer activated by holding down both mouse buttons, now it works as usual, this allows me to free the right mouse button and put classic aiming at it.
- Aiming now works as classic, both holding the mouse button or toggle on/off)
- You can now fire while jumping or falling.
- Added ability to switch camera side left/right, (E key). The key is usually not busy and has a comfortable position both on the keyboard and on the gamepad.
Changed files in this update