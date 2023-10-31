 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 31 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.23 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12584282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Main scenario

  • Some main scenarios have been added.

Item

  • Gayageum instrument item has been added.
  • The geomungo instrument item has been added.
  • Daegeum instrument item has been added.
  • Manpajeongsikjigok gayageum sheet music item has been added.
  • Long live a thousand years gayageum sheet music item has been added.
  • Manpajeongsikjigok geomungo sheet music item has been added.
  • Long Live a Thousand Years Geomungo sheet music item has been added.
  • Manpajeongsikjigok Daegeum sheet music item has been added.
  • A thousand years long live music score item has been added.
  • Cheongseonggok Daegeum sheet music item has been added.
  • Stone Buddha decoration items have been added. You can get it from a monk.
  • Glazed armor items have been added.
  • The new book item has been added. You can get it from a monk.
  • The Twenty-Nang Owner's Book item has been added. You can get it from a monk.

Animals/NPCs

  • Monk NPC has been added.
  • A musical instrument store owner NPC has been added. You can purchase musical instruments and sheet music.

Mini game

  • You can experience tightrope walking by talking to the tightrope walker.

Natural systems/artificial features

  • A temple has been added. We can meet in the field.
  • A musical instrument store has been added. You can find it inside a medium-sized castle.
  • A fishing village has been added to Ulleungdo.
  • Cultural asset Mangmiru has been added.
  • Cheongganjeong, a cultural asset, has been added.

Balance

  • The player's movement speed when running and riding a horse has been slightly increased.
  • The energy consumed when the player runs has slightly increased.
  • If you move while pulling the bowstring, your movement speed decreases.
  • When you pull the bowstring, energy is consumed.
  • The rate at which hunger decreases becomes slightly faster and the rate at which thirst decreases slightly becomes slower.
  • Anvil material requirements have been reduced.
  • The material requirements for chainmail have been reduced and durability has decreased slightly.
  • The defense value of most costumes has increased and durability has decreased.

UI/UX

  • UI has changed.

Optimization/Graphics

  • The loading UI has been optimized.

*Loading UI optimization will only be applied once it is run for the first time after the update.

  • Supports dynamic memory optimization for artifacts.

User convenience

  • Hover your mouse over an icon on the map to see a description.
  • Descriptions of buffs & debuffs have been added.

*You can check by hovering your mouse over the icon in the inventory tab.

  • A help button has been added to the UI.

*More help is planned to be added in the future.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an issue where animals would spawn in mines.
  • Fixed an issue where players would not be able to save after leaving the mine.
  • Fixed an issue where mines that could not be re-entered would not continue to be removed.

