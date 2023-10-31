Korea Dynasty 0.5.23 Update

Improvements
Main scenario
- Some main scenarios have been added.
Item
- Gayageum instrument item has been added.
- The geomungo instrument item has been added.
- Daegeum instrument item has been added.
- Manpajeongsikjigok gayageum sheet music item has been added.
- Long live a thousand years gayageum sheet music item has been added.
- Manpajeongsikjigok geomungo sheet music item has been added.
- Long Live a Thousand Years Geomungo sheet music item has been added.
- Manpajeongsikjigok Daegeum sheet music item has been added.
- A thousand years long live music score item has been added.
- Cheongseonggok Daegeum sheet music item has been added.
- Stone Buddha decoration items have been added. You can get it from a monk.
- Glazed armor items have been added.
- The new book item has been added. You can get it from a monk.
- The Twenty-Nang Owner's Book item has been added. You can get it from a monk.
Animals/NPCs
- Monk NPC has been added.
- A musical instrument store owner NPC has been added. You can purchase musical instruments and sheet music.
Mini game
- You can experience tightrope walking by talking to the tightrope walker.
Natural systems/artificial features
- A temple has been added. We can meet in the field.
- A musical instrument store has been added. You can find it inside a medium-sized castle.
- A fishing village has been added to Ulleungdo.
- Cultural asset Mangmiru has been added.
- Cheongganjeong, a cultural asset, has been added.
Balance
- The player's movement speed when running and riding a horse has been slightly increased.
- The energy consumed when the player runs has slightly increased.
- If you move while pulling the bowstring, your movement speed decreases.
- When you pull the bowstring, energy is consumed.
- The rate at which hunger decreases becomes slightly faster and the rate at which thirst decreases slightly becomes slower.
- Anvil material requirements have been reduced.
- The material requirements for chainmail have been reduced and durability has decreased slightly.
- The defense value of most costumes has increased and durability has decreased.
UI/UX
- UI has changed.
Optimization/Graphics
- The loading UI has been optimized.
*Loading UI optimization will only be applied once it is run for the first time after the update.
- Supports dynamic memory optimization for artifacts.
User convenience
- Hover your mouse over an icon on the map to see a description.
- Descriptions of buffs & debuffs have been added.
*You can check by hovering your mouse over the icon in the inventory tab.
- A help button has been added to the UI.
*More help is planned to be added in the future.
Bug fix
- Fixed an issue where animals would spawn in mines.
- Fixed an issue where players would not be able to save after leaving the mine.
- Fixed an issue where mines that could not be re-entered would not continue to be removed.
Changed files in this update