Korea Dynasty 0.5.23 Update

Improvements

Main scenario

Some main scenarios have been added.

Item

Gayageum instrument item has been added.

The geomungo instrument item has been added.

Daegeum instrument item has been added.

Manpajeongsikjigok gayageum sheet music item has been added.

Long live a thousand years gayageum sheet music item has been added.

Manpajeongsikjigok geomungo sheet music item has been added.

Long Live a Thousand Years Geomungo sheet music item has been added.

Manpajeongsikjigok Daegeum sheet music item has been added.

A thousand years long live music score item has been added.

Cheongseonggok Daegeum sheet music item has been added.

Stone Buddha decoration items have been added. You can get it from a monk.

Glazed armor items have been added.

The new book item has been added. You can get it from a monk.

The Twenty-Nang Owner's Book item has been added. You can get it from a monk.

Animals/NPCs

Monk NPC has been added.

A musical instrument store owner NPC has been added. You can purchase musical instruments and sheet music.

Mini game

You can experience tightrope walking by talking to the tightrope walker.

Natural systems/artificial features

A temple has been added. We can meet in the field.

A musical instrument store has been added. You can find it inside a medium-sized castle.

A fishing village has been added to Ulleungdo.

Cultural asset Mangmiru has been added.

Cheongganjeong, a cultural asset, has been added.

Balance

The player's movement speed when running and riding a horse has been slightly increased.

The energy consumed when the player runs has slightly increased.

If you move while pulling the bowstring, your movement speed decreases.

When you pull the bowstring, energy is consumed.

The rate at which hunger decreases becomes slightly faster and the rate at which thirst decreases slightly becomes slower.

Anvil material requirements have been reduced.

The material requirements for chainmail have been reduced and durability has decreased slightly.

The defense value of most costumes has increased and durability has decreased.

UI/UX

UI has changed.

Optimization/Graphics

The loading UI has been optimized.

*Loading UI optimization will only be applied once it is run for the first time after the update.

Supports dynamic memory optimization for artifacts.

User convenience

Hover your mouse over an icon on the map to see a description.

Descriptions of buffs & debuffs have been added.

*You can check by hovering your mouse over the icon in the inventory tab.

A help button has been added to the UI.

*More help is planned to be added in the future.

