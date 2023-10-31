DVR Simulator Reloaded 1.8.0b is out

Hello everyone,

Today we're releasing DVR Simulator Reloaded 1.8.0b. This is the all new remake made with Unreal Engine 5. Compared to the old version, this version misses the racing mode, but now contains every VR options with even some more.

Virtual Reality First

Since the begining, DVR Simulator is a drone simulator with VR in mind. This new version contains a lot of new parameters.

FPV Goggles mode: It's an image displayed to the user, like a movie theater

Resolution: In the FPV world, there are many type of video signals, PAL, NTSC, HD, FullHD

Head Free: When you use real FPV goggles, the image is locked to your head movement. This option unlock it, so it's like looking a big screen in a theater. It's a 6dof experience

Head & Position Tracking: You can enable the head tracker to rotate your head in the FPV view. This will disable the Head Free.

By default the FPV view is disabled and the Head Free is enabled because this is more natural, even if in the real life, it's locked to the head. Hey DJI/Fatshark if you read that, add the head free option to your goggles please ;)

More options

The new option menu contains new options, you can now disable the music, select a playlist (metal, chill or both) and change OSD settings. The signal perturbation option is not yet available.

High Quality vs Normal mode

When you want to play in VR, it's recommanded to start the game in normal mode. This mode uses only static lights and contains more optimizations. It also loads dedicateds maps to ensure that the framerate is good.

If you have a powerful GPU and CPU, you can try to run the game in High quality mode with VR. The HQ mode is enabled by default when VR is off. You can start the game in normal mode even if VR is not enabled from the launcher. In this mode, you'll be able to run the game on lower specs.

What is coming next

The next update will focus on bug fixes, on the drone editor and the user settings. After that, this version will replace the old one. You'll be able to get the old version on the legacy branch.