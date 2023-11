We are thrilled to announce the release of Molten Horn, an exciting turn-based strategy rogue-like game, launching on November 9th. To kick off the release, we're offering a special 10% discount for all early adventurers. Wishlist today so you don't miss the launch discount!

Molten Horn is a tactical delight, offering challenging gameplay where every decision counts. Explore randomly generated locations, push enemies into traps, and assemble a team to take on the Molten Horn.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2384000/Molten_Horn/