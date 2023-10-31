Patch Notes for 1.1.110
2023-10-31
Overview
This release adds a couple of new optimizations to existing visuals, mostly reducing GPU load. Some less severe issues were found and fixes as well.
Changes:
- Optimize Smoke Pillar VFX
- Optimize foliage rendering and culling distance
Fixes:
- Fix issues with blurry cameras and camera blends in some cinematics
- Fix some UI not getting hidden during Photopause
- Fix name in credits
- Fix edge case during a late game encounter where saving the game can cause a soft lock
Changed files in this update