 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 31 October 2023

Patch Notes for 1.1.110

Share · View all patches · Build 12584061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for 1.1.110

2023-10-31

Overview

This release adds a couple of new optimizations to existing visuals, mostly reducing GPU load. Some less severe issues were found and fixes as well.

Changes:

  • Optimize Smoke Pillar VFX
  • Optimize foliage rendering and culling distance

Fixes:

  • Fix issues with blurry cameras and camera blends in some cinematics
  • Fix some UI not getting hidden during Photopause
  • Fix name in credits
  • Fix edge case during a late game encounter where saving the game can cause a soft lock

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1665281 Depot 1665281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link