Patch 1.0.1 - A Little Breather for the Hopeless

Hey there Survivors,

We've been watching. Oh, how we've been watching. The sweat on your brow, the tremble in your step as you navigate the dark, eerie pathways of The Killhouse. We've seen how the relentless terror chased you around every corner, just as you thought you'd finally made it past that dreaded second generator. The cries for mercy have not fallen on deaf ears.

So, here’s a tiny slice of hope in the form of a new checkpoint. That’s right, post-second generator, there’s now a sweet little spot for you to catch your breath, maybe shed a few tears of relief before diving back into the abyss. But don’t get too comfy; the Butcher of Northbury Grove is still out there, lurking, waiting to turn your screams into a haunting melody.

Remember, every ounce of fear feeds the nightmare that roams these halls. So, gear up, face the horror, and maybe, just maybe, you'll live to see the dawn. But who are we kidding? It’s Northbury Grove; hope is a scarce commodity.

Stay scared,

Scythe Dev Team

Changelist