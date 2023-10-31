 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Return to Northbury Grove update for 31 October 2023

Patch 1.0.1 - A Little Breather for the Hopeless

Share · View all patches · Build 12584056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there Survivors,

We've been watching. Oh, how we've been watching. The sweat on your brow, the tremble in your step as you navigate the dark, eerie pathways of The Killhouse. We've seen how the relentless terror chased you around every corner, just as you thought you'd finally made it past that dreaded second generator. The cries for mercy have not fallen on deaf ears.

So, here’s a tiny slice of hope in the form of a new checkpoint. That’s right, post-second generator, there’s now a sweet little spot for you to catch your breath, maybe shed a few tears of relief before diving back into the abyss. But don’t get too comfy; the Butcher of Northbury Grove is still out there, lurking, waiting to turn your screams into a haunting melody.

Remember, every ounce of fear feeds the nightmare that roams these halls. So, gear up, face the horror, and maybe, just maybe, you'll live to see the dawn. But who are we kidding? It’s Northbury Grove; hope is a scarce commodity.

Stay scared,
Scythe Dev Team

Changelist
  • Tons of updates for the sounds and atmosphere
  • Added another checkpoint
  • New game on start
  • Slasher Balancing
  • New Weapon
  • More Ammo
  • Localization updates
  • A little halloween flair
  • Secrets menu unlocked at start

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2625431 Depot 2625431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link