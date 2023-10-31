 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 31 October 2023

Changes for Version 4.18.1430 (2023-10-31)

  • Added a pause button to the minigame, a tooltip for enemies where you can see their stats, damage is easier to see now, the dragons on wave 21 a bit easier so they are beatable. You can also go back to the game now while the minigame is paused and continue afterwards.
  • Players wanted me to make vampire better for newbies, so I gave her a few campaign bonuses now.
  • The Tenko tooltip shows now the last fortune received.
  • Fixed a few smaller issues.

