SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.131.76977

Hello everyone! hope you are having a good Tuesday. Bringing to you a short, yet quite important hotfix. Because we care.
Due to a severity of a physics crash fix, there could be issues with Steam and pakchunk deployment. This could lead to a bigger download and we heavily recommend that you verify your files post update.
- A possible fix for physics crash.
- Possible fix for all the vehicles falling through the ground.
- Fixed the bug where you would be invisible with hazmat suit combinations.
- Fixed the issue where you couldn't jumpstart a dirtbike after the battery was depleted.
- Added drones to multiplayer. Can be changed in serversettings [World] section scum.MaxAllowedDrones=0
Changed files in this update