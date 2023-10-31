 Skip to content

SCUM update for 31 October 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.131.76977

31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! hope you are having a good Tuesday. Bringing to you a short, yet quite important hotfix. Because we care.

Due to a severity of a physics crash fix, there could be issues with Steam and pakchunk deployment. This could lead to a bigger download and we heavily recommend that you verify your files post update.

  • A possible fix for physics crash.
  • Possible fix for all the vehicles falling through the ground.
  • Fixed the bug where you would be invisible with hazmat suit combinations.
  • Fixed the issue where you couldn't jumpstart a dirtbike after the battery was depleted.

  • Added drones to multiplayer. Can be changed in serversettings [World] section scum.MaxAllowedDrones=0

