SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.131.76977

Hello everyone! hope you are having a good Tuesday. Bringing to you a short, yet quite important hotfix. Because we care.

Due to a severity of a physics crash fix, there could be issues with Steam and pakchunk deployment. This could lead to a bigger download and we heavily recommend that you verify your files post update.

A possible fix for physics crash.

Possible fix for all the vehicles falling through the ground.

Fixed the bug where you would be invisible with hazmat suit combinations.

Fixed the issue where you couldn't jumpstart a dirtbike after the battery was depleted.