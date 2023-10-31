v1.9.10 HOTFIX

v1.9.10
Fix - compressed gas tanks now fill completely
Fix - water jets thrust increased to match previous level
Fix - modular engines now work correctly with inf fuel
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v1.9.10
Fix - compressed gas tanks now fill completely
Fix - water jets thrust increased to match previous level
Fix - modular engines now work correctly with inf fuel
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update