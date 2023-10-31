The Tutorial & Wiki Update is coming on November 13 – alongside a FREE WEEKEND!

Dear Community,

with so much new content launching and so many new players joining us, our next step will be to make the game more approachable. That's why we're incredibly excited to share that The Tutorial & Wiki Update will officially launch on November 13, 2023! 🎉

Initially, these two updates were meant to be separate releases, but as we made some nice progress, we were ultimately able to merge and combine them. In the end, we think that's for the better, as they go hand-in-hand so very well! :)

The new tutorial

Getting to know the rules of a huge sandbox experience like Railroads Online can always turn out to be a challenge. For a while now, we heard from newer players that they wish for more beginner's guidance – while experienced players expressed the need for a quick way to look up important information.

A set of fully interactive tutorials will welcome you in the main menu, each teaching you one important aspect of the game – no matter if it's about driving a locomotive, laying tracks or operating facilities.

The new wiki

Don't need a full-blown tutorial but still have a question? The brand-new in-game wiki will provide you with everything you need to know!

Definitions, statistics, historical details, what goes where, handy tips, and more are all available here. No need to search the web anymore!

A secret new industry

You heard it correctly! But as we're still two weeks away from the update, we want to keep it... somewhat of a secret. Still, we'll just keep this little teaser inside this article and let you guess. Hehe.

It's Halloween!

We hope you have some sweets and carved pumpkins prepared! 👻🎃 We're hosting a little Screenshot Contest over on our Socials, so if you took a ~spooooky~ screenshot in the past or are about to take one... send them to us or upload them here on Steam into the Community Hub. We'll highlight our favorites next week! 🎉

FREE WEEKEND FOR EVERYONE!

A new tutorial, a new wiki, a new industry... there's never been a better time to try out Railroads Online! And to make sure everyone can do just that, Railroads Online will be completely free-to-play from November 16, 10 AM Pacific to November 20, 10 AM Pacific.

Create your very own world or meet up with other railroaders in a multiplayer session for up to 16 players! Have some friends who are interested? Make sure they're aware of the Free Weekend and ready for a fun time! 👀

Psht: Someone even told me of a little discount...

Until then, see you all on November 13 when The Tutorial & Wiki Update finally launches!



Your Railroads Online Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1696810/Railroads_Online/