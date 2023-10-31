 Skip to content

Polar Penguin Post update for 31 October 2023

Regular update notes for October

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Guys!
trick-or-treat!! Today is Halloween!

Polar Penguin Post 28th Developer Note begins.

**

Added <Chapter 8>’s Outro(Day32 End)

**

How will the king and queen react to Min's suggestion about the future of the Winter Mountain?
This event is also available through 'Review the Story'.

**

Added New Chapter <Chapter 9. Each person's circumstances>

**

Chapter 9 consists of four stages from Day 33 to Day 36.
In Chapter 9, NPC Looksa appears in earnest.

Luxa is the chief determiner of the Winter Mountain Defence Force. She's also Kirsch's boss.
Luxa is also a generation that went through an incident that happened in Winter Mountain a long time ago.
How will General Luxa's appearance change the Polar Penguin Post?

The Japanese/English version of Chapter 9 is beta.
We're going to replace it with the official version later.

I hope you have a great Halloween.
The Polar Penguin Post will come back next month with a more advanced appearance.

Thank you.

LittleLemonBulb

