Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 31 October 2023

Update 1.5.2

31 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear mechanics!

Update 1.5.2 is ready to play!!

UPDATE 1.5.2

Fixed:

  • Incorrect material state for Tiger213 drive system
  • Little Willie and Little Candy parts are interchangable

Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals


