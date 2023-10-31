Dear mechanics!
Update 1.5.2 is ready to play!!
UPDATE 1.5.2
Fixed:
- Incorrect material state for Tiger213 drive system
- Little Willie and Little Candy parts are interchangable
Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update