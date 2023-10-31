 Skip to content

Returning To Mia update for 31 October 2023

Update Notes for Oct. 31st

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new Replay Room that can be accessed through the main menu (click on Gallery and it will appear) which can be used to replay scenes from the game
Minor spellcheck fixes

