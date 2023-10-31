 Skip to content

Ilysia update for 31 October 2023

Patch Notes v0.2.5

Patch Notes v0.2.5 Build 12583714

General

  • Short press on right controller ‘A’ button should now shortcut to open player backpack.
  • Long press on right controller ‘A’ button should now shortcut to open your backpack and wardrobe.
  • Fixed bug with currency that was allowing players to acquire negative coin amounts.
  • Adjusted ratling spawners near Tambria to prevent them from spawning in the ground.

Combat

  • Finally untangled an issue that was preventing mobs from reacting visually to taking damage.
  • Fixed bug where some mobs were playing incorrect animations when moving.
  • The Trogre, Yeti, and Bal’Ramos have had their reaction time and movement adjusted.

Questing

  • Fixed a bug that was causing all quest NPCs to display a quest summary instead their full dialog when offering quests.
  • Fixed quest “Travel to Portus” which prevented several of its quest chains from working correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing several Dominion quests not to be available.
  • Fixed quest “Return to Sender” where the quest description did not indicate where to collect Ceremonial Armor Pieces. The Waydar marker has been updated.
  • Fixed issue where NPC Minius was standing too close to the map board, preventing players from reading dialogue.
  • Fixed quest “Improving living conditions” typo
  • Fixed quest “The Spider Salesman” typo
  • Fixed quest “Misplaced Medicine” typo
  • Fixed quest “Care Package” typo
  • Fixed quest “Lost Cure” typo
  • Fixed quest “Fire Web” typo

