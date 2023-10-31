Ilysia | Patch Notes | v0.2.5
General
- Short press on right controller ‘A’ button should now shortcut to open player backpack.
- Long press on right controller ‘A’ button should now shortcut to open your backpack and wardrobe.
- Fixed bug with currency that was allowing players to acquire negative coin amounts.
- Adjusted ratling spawners near Tambria to prevent them from spawning in the ground.
Combat
- Finally untangled an issue that was preventing mobs from reacting visually to taking damage.
- Fixed bug where some mobs were playing incorrect animations when moving.
- The Trogre, Yeti, and Bal’Ramos have had their reaction time and movement adjusted.
Questing
- Fixed a bug that was causing all quest NPCs to display a quest summary instead their full dialog when offering quests.
- Fixed quest “Travel to Portus” which prevented several of its quest chains from working correctly.
- Fixed a bug that was causing several Dominion quests not to be available.
- Fixed quest “Return to Sender” where the quest description did not indicate where to collect Ceremonial Armor Pieces. The Waydar marker has been updated.
- Fixed issue where NPC Minius was standing too close to the map board, preventing players from reading dialogue.
- Fixed quest “Improving living conditions” typo
- Fixed quest “The Spider Salesman” typo
- Fixed quest “Misplaced Medicine” typo
- Fixed quest “Care Package” typo
- Fixed quest “Lost Cure” typo
- Fixed quest “Fire Web” typo
