Puppet Master Vs Demonic Toys

Happy Halloween 🎃

Get ready for an electrifying twist in the world of Puppet Master: The Game! In this exciting announcement trailer, we're thrilled to reveal the latest addition to the game, the "Demonic Toys" faction, straight out of the cult-favorite movie franchise!

Puppet Master Vs The Demonic Toys

Play as the Faction the DEMONIC TOYS in Puppet Master: The Game this DECEMBER

The Faction will include 6 new playable killer toys.