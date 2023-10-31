 Skip to content

Puppet Master: The Game update for 31 October 2023

Puppet Master Vs Demonic Toys

Puppet Master Vs Demonic Toys

Build 12583676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Happy Halloween 🎃

Get ready for an electrifying twist in the world of Puppet Master: The Game! In this exciting announcement trailer, we're thrilled to reveal the latest addition to the game, the "Demonic Toys" faction, straight out of the cult-favorite movie franchise!

Puppet Master Vs The Demonic Toys

Play as the Faction the DEMONIC TOYS in Puppet Master: The Game this DECEMBER

The Faction will include 6 new playable killer toys.

  • Baby Oopsie Daisy
  • Jack-Attack
  • Mr. Static
  • ????????
  • ????????
  • ????????

