Puppet Master Vs Demonic Toys

Get ready for an electrifying twist in the world of Puppet Master: The Game! In this exciting announcement trailer, we're thrilled to reveal the latest addition to the game, the "Demonic Toys" faction, straight out of the cult-favorite movie franchise!
Puppet Master Vs The Demonic Toys
Play as the Faction the DEMONIC TOYS in Puppet Master: The Game this DECEMBER
The Faction will include 6 new playable killer toys.
- Baby Oopsie Daisy
- Jack-Attack
- Mr. Static
- ????????
- ????????
- ????????
