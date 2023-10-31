Patch Notes - Update 1.0.2

Sync & Save

Gameplay

Fixed highway visuals. Warp highways no longer point to the galactic core in certain situations (like fighting a Nausicaan fleet), but to their given directions.

The "Control Demilitarized Zone" node for the Federation can now be completed. Game Restart is needed for this fix to be effective.

Content

Corrected duplicated Riker character. Riker will no longer appear as a recruitable leader, he'll only replace Picard as captain of the Enterprise.

Removed the War Situation Event "Lost Contact" that made fleets disappear.

The "Control Demilitarized Zone" node for the Federation can now be completed. Game Restart is needed for this fix to be effective.

Fixed Idanian's "Secretive" trait. It now reduces the energy upkeep of pops by -25%, as it was intended.

Romulan Supernova Event will now be triggered when players evacuate all of their pops from Romulus before the sun turns Supernova, as it was originally intended.

“Defensive Pacts, Non-Aggression Pacts, Commercial Pacts, Research Agreements, and Guarantee Independence will not be blocked even if one of the Powers involved dominates the Balance of Power with a great advantage.”