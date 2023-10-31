Full Release Update 1.3

We've done it! Almost a year after launching Phylakterion in Early Access and just in time for Halloween, we are thrilled to announce the full release version of our game. The journey of developing our first title has been incredibly educational, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us with their ideas and feedback.

We are delighted with the progress the game has made over the last year. Rest assured, we are always willing to return to Phylakterion in the future, ready to add or alter content as necessary. We trust that this version, with its array of new features, will provide an enjoyable gaming experience.

Main Features

Companions

Introducing animal companions to join you in your investigations! Choose from dogs, cats, or birds, each bringing unique abilities to the table. Tailor your strategy and let your companion assist you, whether it's finding the vessel or warding off the entity. There are 37 unlockable companions in total, with companion vouchers awarded every other level, starting at level 3.

New Map - Light’s End Chapel

Discover a new, small map with a distinctive setting: delve into the secrets of the haunted chapel!

Advanced Destruction

Acknowledging that the game's destruction phase was somewhat underwhelming, we have introduced a new difficulty setting. This addition brings an extra destruction step for each entity type, presenting more challenges than the basic drowning or burning steps. For instance, players may now need to take a photo of the entity while holding the vessel.

New Features

Twitch Integration: Elevate your Twitch streams with Phylakterion’s new integration, transforming your investigations into unique experiences. Viewers can initiate hunts, force you to drop the vessel, or even invert your screen!

Random Difficulty: Embrace unpredictability by randomizing all difficulty settings. Each playthrough could range from exceptionally easy to intensely challenging!

4 Entities: We’ve increased the entity slider from 2 to 4, ensuring every player in a full multiplayer lobby gets their own spectral companion!

Reset Destruction: A new difficulty option allowing entities to extinguish fireplaces or close valves.

Destruction Teleport: A new difficulty option causing the vessel to teleport away from you after each destruction step.

Enhanced Entity Interactions: Entities can now open or close doors within the house, adding an extra layer of confusion regarding previously visited areas.

New Player Sound Cue: Players will now emit a distinct sound upon death, ensuring you are immediately aware if a teammate perishes in a neighboring room during Multiplayer.

Changes

Mirror Interaction: Certain mirrors in the house can now be broken and rendered unusable, compelling players to seek alternatives.

Result Screen Update: The result screen will now display level progression and the number of players in the lobby.

‘Audio Wizard’ Talent Adjustment: This talent no longer detects entities across the entire map but still covers a significantly larger range than usual.

New Abilities for Deceased Players: Dead players now have the ability to crouch.

Lobby Exit Confirmation: A new confirmation window has been added to prevent accidental lobby exits.

Font Readability: The in-game font readability has been enhanced, particularly against very bright backgrounds.

Surveillance App Back Button: A back button has been added to the surveillance app, allowing users to revert to the previous remote camera view.

Menu Sound Adjustment: The menu buttons have been softened for a quieter interaction.

Fixes