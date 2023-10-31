Build, Craft, and Change Sandrock! 2 Days Now~

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Builders,

Have you ever imagined this? You, the newest comer in town snagged the coolest gig in Sandrock. Your mission? Bring this once-sleepy desert town back to its old glory. Armed with your trusty tools and a heart full of dreams, you're about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Sandrock's got a bit of a rugged charm, but hey, that's where you come in. Gather your resources, befriend the locals, and stand strong against some seriously mischievous monsters. The fate of the town? Yeah, it's kind of a big deal, and it's all in your hands.

Now, picture this: turning a run-down workshop into the heartbeat of Sandrock. You've got these awesome machines, right? Use 'em to process materials, build colossal structures, and watch as the town starts buzzing with life.

But here's the kicker: you're not just building; you're healing the desert. Yep, as we mentioned before. You'll work with locals and craft old-world items, decorate your house, gift the locals with love, and be the hero that Sandrock never knew it needed.

This is really a cool thing we learned from the real-world!

Every move you make counts. It's not just about structures; it's about making Sandrock flourish in your unique style. So, friend, grab those tools, let your creativity run wild, and let's turn this desert into the oasis it was always meant to be.

Ready for the building bonanza of a lifetime? Your adventure in My Time at Sandrock is calling. Let's make magic happen!

