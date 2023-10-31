Punishment and crime

Tower Group, as you've often been warned, are not nice guys, but are you one of the ones who insist on playing with fire anyway? You might soon regret it if so. Car crime has also taken a step up. We recently introduced the ability to steal from other people's vehicles, so now the same can happen to you -- unless you take precautions, of course.

In other news, you might also have noticed that we've had our Halloween event running for a few days. It's not big enough to warrant it's own Steam event (at least not yet), but there are some items and a unique location to find.

Read the full changelog below:

You can now get Word from Tower.

You can now get Vital info if you're fighting a war.

You can now get a parked vehicle stolen.

You can now have stash stolen from a vehicle.

You can now buy a SarPlus 12 even if you have another phone already.

Two new event items of apparel to buy.

A new event-only SensX spike to find (text not complete on it yet).

One new regular item of clothing to buy.

There's some new Banshee content.

There's a bit more stuff for the sexless mutant.

Did a bit of work on Looking out for Lisa.

Fixed not being able to switch back to chat options on A conversation with Jax.

Added missing sleeping pill purge to Your immune system.

Fixed items being equipped and unequipped not being displayed.

Fixed a few other bugs and typos. Thanks for the reports.