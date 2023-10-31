 Skip to content

Solar Purge update for 31 October 2023

New Halloween Update 0.6.1.1

New Halloween Update 0.6.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.1.1

Halloween Update

  • Spooky Season has been updated!

    • Find and Talk to Mr. Spooky and Scary Face on each planet in the Nova Genesis system
    • Find the all new “AzTek Goblin Gun Grenade Launcher”
    • Collect skulls and pumpkins in Holochamber Arcade mode
    • Hang out with the Ghost Spyder pet in the Station
    • Check out haunted maps throughout the Campaign both old and new!
    • Spooky event ends on November 7th

General Updates and Fixes

  • Titus

    • Added Mr. Spooky in the Site 4 Cave

  • Titus Queen’s Nest

    • Added Scary Face and his dance team next to Spooky

  • Oterion Wetlands

    • Added Scary and his dance team to the roof of the AzTek Facility

  • Oterion Lost City

    • Added Mr. Spooky and some dancers near the statue before the Waterworks
    • Added a couple of nav blocking volumes to prevent players getting partially stuck under some of the rubble
    • Find the all new custom weapon “Kadru Viper X LMG”

  • Oterion Ruins

    • Added Scary Face in the first Puzzle Chamber

  • Rygar

    • Art updates throughout the level
    • Added progress bar to cell pickup logic
    • Changed pickup text to "Cell" instead of "Superconductor" to match with Objective text
    • Added SFX and camera shake to Facility door
    • Fixed a floating weapon cache

  • Characters

    • Enemies

      • Veskri & Tripod

        • Added sound FX

  • Known Issues

    • Some skills are not transferring upgrades between Campaign levels

