Fixed version number in menu
Fixed Ultrawide support
Added more collision to boss walls
Fixed empty keybinds being saved
Fixed missing npc health bars
Fixed a specific creature that wasn't dying
Fixed a missing ceiling collider
Lunacid update for 31 October 2023
1.0.1 Hotfix
Fixed version number in menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update