 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lunacid update for 31 October 2023

1.0.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12583314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed version number in menu
Fixed Ultrawide support
Added more collision to boss walls
Fixed empty keybinds being saved
Fixed missing npc health bars
Fixed a specific creature that wasn't dying
Fixed a missing ceiling collider

Changed files in this update

Lunacid Content Depot 1745511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link