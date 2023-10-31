 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reign of Guilds update for 31 October 2023

The mystical essence of monsters and magic has seized power in Reign of Guilds

Share · View all patches · Build 12583279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The development team of the MMORPG Reign of Guilds is knocking on your doors, warning you of an unknown threat on this mystical day. Strange things are happening in the streets, monsters from our nightmares are coming to life, and there's a sense of magic in the air. We urge you to join the ranks of the defenders and resist the forces of evil.


Support us on social media, leave comments on YouTube videos, and let recruits from all over the world rally under our banners!

Changed depots in ptr-server branch

View more data in app history for build 12583279
Reign of Guilds Content Depot 716351
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link