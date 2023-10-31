The mystical essence of monsters and magic has seized power in Reign of Guilds

The development team of the MMORPG Reign of Guilds is knocking on your doors, warning you of an unknown threat on this mystical day. Strange things are happening in the streets, monsters from our nightmares are coming to life, and there's a sense of magic in the air. We urge you to join the ranks of the defenders and resist the forces of evil.



Support us on social media, leave comments on YouTube videos, and let recruits from all over the world rally under our banners!