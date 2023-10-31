 Skip to content

Only Fortress update for 31 October 2023

Patch Notes For September 31st

Today we are having MEGA update! First of all, huge changes in the military barracks. Now every single troop will have its max recruit amount per type which means you will have to strategy more and not focus only on a single troop to max. From now on first 25 raids will give you double rewards and you will have possibility to restart them later for gems. Added premium resource booster and premium exp booster in shop to purchase with gems. Fixed lots of minor bugs in the game.

