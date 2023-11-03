Unreachable Demo Version 1.0.0 is now available for play-testing!

Hi Everyone,

Thank you for your patience. We are happy to announce from our 2-man indie game studio that Unreachable Demo Version 1.0.0 is finally open for everyone to play-test on Steam! Simply go to Unreachable Steam page, and there will be a button to download the demo playtest.

Currently, we welcome all who are interested to take part and hence your access to the game is granted automatically. However, beware that since it is a play-test build, there might be unforeseen bugs or areas of improvement.

We welcome all feedback and would very much appreciate that anyone who has taken the interest to try the game out to please leave your honest feedback in our forums here so that we can understand how to make our game better for you.

This was a 2-man effort made from the heart with love and passion, over the course of an entire year on our free time after work and weekends. Therefore, do not expect triple A quality but know that we truly cared about making this game a game we ourselves, as gamers, wanted to play.

We hope you enjoy it and if you do, don't forget to wishlist the game and tell your friends!

Sincerely,

Chu Boyan & Ali Fadlelmawla

Lost Art Studios