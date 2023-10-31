October 31st Update Announcement

Hello everyone,

After seven days of intensive work, we have finally produced a major update that addresses many of the highly requested features and balance adjustments. Please feel free to leave comments or join our community group to get in touch with us for discussions and exchanges.

This update will bring about significant adjustments and improvements, affecting various aspects including progression pace.

Now, let's address something very important:

To fully experience the core changes in this new version, we recommend starting a "Start over" or "Begin again"

Why do we recommend starting a "Fresh Game"? This is because the volume of new content in this update is quite substantial. While existing save files can still be played, you won't be able to fully experience the new content. Therefore, we recommend starting a "Fresh Game" to get the full experience.

Here are the highlights of this update:

1.All-New Mastery Refinement Feature: You can now personalize the mastery of your students to unlock their full potential!

2.Flexible Graduation System: Students will no longer be bound by fixed graduation periods. You can now choose to graduate at any time.

3.Increased Student Recruitment Opportunities: Each quarter, additional recruitment opportunities will be provided, giving you more chances to acquire your desired heroes!

4.About Inheritance: Inheritance will now only transfer the higher of the two corresponding attributes. This ratio can be enhanced through the tech tree!

5.Enhanced Student Training Efficiency: Students will now have higher training efficiency, making them more dynamic on their growth journey!

6.Brand New Auto-Training Feature: You can select specific students for designated hero training, and the system will automatically arrange training plans for you.

7.Introduction of "Invitational Match" Mode: The brand-new invitational match mode will offer opponents of various difficulties for you to freely spar with and hone your skills!

8.Comprehensive Tech Tree Upgrade: Multiple new technologies have been added, providing more opportunities to acquire four brand-new heroes and strengthen your team!

9.Hero Skill Enhancement Technology: The tech tree will incorporate technology to enhance hero skills, making your hero abilities even more formidable!

10.Life Functionality Upgrade: Students can now automatically handle activities like eating, sleeping, and playing, with the addition of an open prompt feature for a more convenient gaming experience.

11.Hero Adjustments: We have fine-tuned the size, range, and movement speed of certain heroes to enhance game balance.

12.Increased Rewards for Challenge Match Victories: Defeating the first-place challenger will now yield even more generous rewards, ensuring that your efforts are met with greater value!

Additionally, we have made the following hero skill adjustments:

1.Diaochan's Skill 1 (Minor Skill) has been given an extra damage effect.

2.The passive skill of Diaochan has been fixed to stack as intended, now accumulating layers.

3.Hua Tuo's Skill 2 (Ultimate) has had its range increased, reducing instances where it only healed the caster.

4.Zhao Yun's Skill 1 (Minor Skill) now includes a new area knockback effect.

Please be reminded:

We will continue to devote ourselves fully, striving to present even more exciting content in future updates. Thank you all for your support of "Hero Academy," and let's work together to create an even better gaming world!

Game Player Community Group: 758282199