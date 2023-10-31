Enemies are not slumbering. Mages of ancient knowledge have decided to join confrontation to help fight forces of evil:
Cheese mages are ready for battle, nothing is stronger than their love of cheese and bludgeoning damage.
Butterfly mages are lovers of scaly wings and tinkling coins.
Bubble mages will give you a hot bubble bath and tell you how to protect yourself from pests.
Archimagister of ancient knowledge lords over all currents of magic. Unlocking the potential of his wards, he doesn't forget to pull a few aces out of his sleeve.
As you learn new classes through books, you can also unlock special mage abilities.
On Halloween Eve, guild of mages will open its doors.
Along with ancient magic, forgotten knowledge of long-gone civilizations has come to you. 4 new books are available on High Tech shelf.
Additions and changes:
- Total number of spices is now written in spices list.
- Menu for obtaining jelly gnomes, stones, and spices now shows number of choices remaining at the top.
- KNIGHT OF SWORDS card now includes dragon slayers in its condition.
- Next 3 tarot cards are guaranteed not to repeat previous 3.
- Quest information can now be scrolled in quest menu, if there are many quests completed before the concert/tour and they don't fit in height.
- When selecting quests, information on which zone the last quest completion corresponds to is now displayed.
- Fixed a bug with killing second dragon in the same zone.
- Priests now cannot heal more than 2 times in a row.
- Starting a new game will not send you to camp for lack of food until you buy soup, leave to camp, or toggle no soup option.
- Auto gnome status does not reset after adventure is completed.
- THE HANGED MAN will no longer issue a flag to hero, if he is a only one who can attack.
- THE HANGED MAN no longer issues a black flag to not undead heroes.
- Giving stones to Priests of Light and Dark priest is now impossible. THE HANGED MAN also does not give stones and flowers to these classes.
- Added 4 new cursors.
- Books in Writer's shop are redrawned.
- Added authors menu.
