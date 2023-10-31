Enemies are not slumbering. Mages of ancient knowledge have decided to join confrontation to help fight forces of evil:

Cheese mages are ready for battle, nothing is stronger than their love of cheese and bludgeoning damage.



Butterfly mages are lovers of scaly wings and tinkling coins.



Bubble mages will give you a hot bubble bath and tell you how to protect yourself from pests.



Archimagister of ancient knowledge lords over all currents of magic. Unlocking the potential of his wards, he doesn't forget to pull a few aces out of his sleeve.



As you learn new classes through books, you can also unlock special mage abilities.

On Halloween Eve, guild of mages will open its doors.

Along with ancient magic, forgotten knowledge of long-gone civilizations has come to you. 4 new books are available on High Tech shelf.

Additions and changes: