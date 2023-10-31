Version 1.0.4.0

Hello Executives,
A big welcome to all the new players enjoying the game, it's been an amazing 2 weeks with thousands of new customers and some excellent feedback on how to improve things.
Today is a small but important patch to fix a few things including exploits and some fiddly issues based on what has been submitted so far.
Changes
- To standardise hacking in the game, doors now have a hacking port just like control terminals, so you fire the hacking beam at that now and not at the door.
- Made the game window resizable which is handy for people on ultra wide monitors.
- Updated rarity/amount settings of loot so you shouldn't get useless crates any more.
- Reduced the effectiveness of Excavators to balance out with the industrial faction with extraction rate increased to 20 seconds and Energen amount reduced to 60.
Bug fixes
- Shield values are now better synced over the network.
- Fixed floor in Spy office.
- Fixed navmesh issues with spy faction generally.
- Fixed various doors where their interaction panel was not visible.
- Added a ramp for one of the strategic missile asteroid.
- Fixed issue where sometimes units wont exit Tritanium refinery.
- Fixed a problem where sometimes an Executron would join but not see structures.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the Executron getting into a fighter made by the CEO would prevent them from flying it.
- Ai should no longer try and update its turrets every few minutes or when being invaded.
- Long ranged weapons like missiles or transgalactic lasers will charge now at the efficiency rating.
- Trader no longer gets extra pads assigned to it over multiplayer.
- Fixed unable to pilot monolith.
- Added a message to say if spaceship is occupied when trying to dock.
- Brightened up the docking area under spaceships a little.
- Derelict outposts now explode correctly.
- Renamed trade routes to cargo routes.
Feedback
From the looks of the feedback the current issues that people would like addressing are:
- More control over mining/cargo ships such as setting their home and destination.
- Balanced maps for tournament games.
- A harder AI especially late games.
- The ability to upgrade mining ships rather than buy new ones.
- An adjustment to the Science super shield so its less "intense".
- Localisation (language support).
- More weapons for the fighters so they can take on large ships.
Also based on feedback I can also see that even with a tutorial/guide and manual in the game that there is certainly some room for improvement so I will be looking at addressing this as I really want everyone to be having a great time.
Thank you again for all the help and happy Halloween.
Cheers,
Rob
Changed files in this update