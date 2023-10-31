 Skip to content

Executive Assault 2 update for 31 October 2023

Version 1.0.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Executives,

A big welcome to all the new players enjoying the game, it's been an amazing 2 weeks with thousands of new customers and some excellent feedback on how to improve things.

Today is a small but important patch to fix a few things including exploits and some fiddly issues based on what has been submitted so far.

Changes
  • To standardise hacking in the game, doors now have a hacking port just like control terminals, so you fire the hacking beam at that now and not at the door.
  • Made the game window resizable which is handy for people on ultra wide monitors.
  • Updated rarity/amount settings of loot so you shouldn't get useless crates any more.
  • Reduced the effectiveness of Excavators to balance out with the industrial faction with extraction rate increased to 20 seconds and Energen amount reduced to 60.
Bug fixes
  • Shield values are now better synced over the network.
  • Fixed floor in Spy office.
  • Fixed navmesh issues with spy faction generally.
  • Fixed various doors where their interaction panel was not visible.
  • Added a ramp for one of the strategic missile asteroid.
  • Fixed issue where sometimes units wont exit Tritanium refinery.
  • Fixed a problem where sometimes an Executron would join but not see structures.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the Executron getting into a fighter made by the CEO would prevent them from flying it.
  • Ai should no longer try and update its turrets every few minutes or when being invaded.
  • Long ranged weapons like missiles or transgalactic lasers will charge now at the efficiency rating.
  • Trader no longer gets extra pads assigned to it over multiplayer.
  • Fixed unable to pilot monolith.
  • Added a message to say if spaceship is occupied when trying to dock.
  • Brightened up the docking area under spaceships a little.
  • Derelict outposts now explode correctly.
  • Renamed trade routes to cargo routes.
Feedback

From the looks of the feedback the current issues that people would like addressing are:

  • More control over mining/cargo ships such as setting their home and destination.
  • Balanced maps for tournament games.
  • A harder AI especially late games.
  • The ability to upgrade mining ships rather than buy new ones.
  • An adjustment to the Science super shield so its less "intense".
  • Localisation (language support).
  • More weapons for the fighters so they can take on large ships.

Also based on feedback I can also see that even with a tutorial/guide and manual in the game that there is certainly some room for improvement so I will be looking at addressing this as I really want everyone to be having a great time.

Thank you again for all the help and happy Halloween.

Cheers,
Rob

