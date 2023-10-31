Version 1.0.4.0

Hello Executives,

A big welcome to all the new players enjoying the game, it's been an amazing 2 weeks with thousands of new customers and some excellent feedback on how to improve things.

Today is a small but important patch to fix a few things including exploits and some fiddly issues based on what has been submitted so far.

Changes

To standardise hacking in the game, doors now have a hacking port just like control terminals, so you fire the hacking beam at that now and not at the door.

Made the game window resizable which is handy for people on ultra wide monitors.

Updated rarity/amount settings of loot so you shouldn't get useless crates any more.

Reduced the effectiveness of Excavators to balance out with the industrial faction with extraction rate increased to 20 seconds and Energen amount reduced to 60.

Bug fixes

Shield values are now better synced over the network.

Fixed floor in Spy office.

Fixed navmesh issues with spy faction generally.

Fixed various doors where their interaction panel was not visible.

Added a ramp for one of the strategic missile asteroid.

Fixed issue where sometimes units wont exit Tritanium refinery.

Fixed a problem where sometimes an Executron would join but not see structures.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Executron getting into a fighter made by the CEO would prevent them from flying it.

Ai should no longer try and update its turrets every few minutes or when being invaded.

Long ranged weapons like missiles or transgalactic lasers will charge now at the efficiency rating.

Trader no longer gets extra pads assigned to it over multiplayer.

Fixed unable to pilot monolith.

Added a message to say if spaceship is occupied when trying to dock.

Brightened up the docking area under spaceships a little.

Derelict outposts now explode correctly.

Renamed trade routes to cargo routes.

Feedback

From the looks of the feedback the current issues that people would like addressing are:

More control over mining/cargo ships such as setting their home and destination.

Balanced maps for tournament games.

A harder AI especially late games.

The ability to upgrade mining ships rather than buy new ones.

An adjustment to the Science super shield so its less "intense".

Localisation (language support).

More weapons for the fighters so they can take on large ships.

Also based on feedback I can also see that even with a tutorial/guide and manual in the game that there is certainly some room for improvement so I will be looking at addressing this as I really want everyone to be having a great time.

Thank you again for all the help and happy Halloween.

Cheers,

Rob