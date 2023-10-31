 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 31 October 2023

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12582838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for supporting Midnight Monitor! Patch notes below:

  • Changes to the Pumpkin King flashlight to make it more obvious when it can (and can't) be used
  • Minor additions to the Kitchen and Study
  • Ducks!
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2551781 Depot 2551781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link