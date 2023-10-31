Minor Update

Thank you for supporting Midnight Monitor! Patch notes below:
- Changes to the Pumpkin King flashlight to make it more obvious when it can (and can't) be used
- Minor additions to the Kitchen and Study
- Ducks!
- Minor bug fixes
