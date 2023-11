The Swordia Team thru many polling of the community has dedicated to move Swordia to an IO game! The Swordia Team completely rebuilt the entire game and currently it is no longer on Steam, for now... The game can be access thru https://swordia.io on both Desktop & Mobile with mobile versions & a Steam version coming soon.

https://swordia.io

https://discord.gg/uEsW5bQRhQ

We thank you for all your loyalty and let's continue on the Swordia adventures,

Swordia Team