Patch 1.04

Build 12582760 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 13:39:12 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are back with another small patch!

As always, thank you for sending us feedback and detailed bug reports!

Gold achievement requirement reduced to 250.

Fixed an issue with Slick cards when using a controller. Xbox controller: Hold Y button to move a card with the left/right stick or the d-pad

Fixed the execution order of the damage and cleanse intent of Rumm on difficulty 2+.

Fixed controller issue where the back button icon was not showing when selecting a salvaged trinket.

Fixed unreachable buttons at the bottom right in the main menu when using a controller.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks