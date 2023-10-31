Patch 1.04

We are back with another small patch!
As always, thank you for sending us feedback and detailed bug reports!
- Gold achievement requirement reduced to 250.
- Fixed an issue with Slick cards when using a controller. Xbox controller: Hold Y button to move a card with the left/right stick or the d-pad
- Fixed the execution order of the damage and cleanse intent of Rumm on difficulty 2+.
- Fixed controller issue where the back button icon was not showing when selecting a salvaged trinket.
- Fixed unreachable buttons at the bottom right in the main menu when using a controller.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
