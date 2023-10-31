 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 31 October 2023

Patch 1.04

Patch 1.04

Build 12582760

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are back with another small patch!

As always, thank you for sending us feedback and detailed bug reports!

  • Gold achievement requirement reduced to 250.
  • Fixed an issue with Slick cards when using a controller. Xbox controller: Hold Y button to move a card with the left/right stick or the d-pad
  • Fixed the execution order of the damage and cleanse intent of Rumm on difficulty 2+.
  • Fixed controller issue where the back button icon was not showing when selecting a salvaged trinket.
  • Fixed unreachable buttons at the bottom right in the main menu when using a controller.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

Changed depots in deck branch

View more data in app history for build 12582760
Deepest Chamber Content Depot 1552081
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1552082 Depot 1552082
