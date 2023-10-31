AirportSim Patch Notes: Build 1.0.8 (7ebfc8353)

Share · View all patches · Build 12582757 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Tuesday's Patch Notes are here! 🎃 Have you had a chance to experience the new scenarios? Let's take a look at what our development team has improved this time!

Here is the list:

Added: GPS map content filter.

Fixed: Camera flies around randomly when entering a vehicle when the tablet has not yet been put down.

Fixed: Black screen flicker when switching to a different camera.

Fixed: Chinese characters have the same letter spacing as Latin ones, making the Chinese text unreadable.

(Multiplayer) Fixed: Server list not showing all servers.

(Multiplayer) Fixed - Refueling Mechanism: In freeplay mode, the amount of fuel needed to be put inside the aircraft and the current fuel level in the aircraft during the refueling task may not be synchronized correctly.

Fixed - Refueling: It is possible to connect the hose even when the flap is closed.

Fixed: [Vagar] Camera was placed over the terminal entrance, blocking the view of the marshaller.

Fixed: In some cases, scenarios didn't display in the list.

Fixed: UI block while reading a broken scenario in ScenarioCreator.

Added: Build version text to game UI.

Fixed: When the player puts a bag into a cargo hold and quickly closes its door, the bag may not be counted as loaded.

(Multiplayer) Fixed: Conveyor belt controls not working for non-host players and conveyor belt control hint showing to all players.

(Multiplayer) Fixed: Unable to move the stairs vehicle after the player that placed it left the game.

Fixed: Conveyor belts breaking stacks of bollards while moving them.

Also, remember our schedule for this week:

Wednesday (11/1/2023): 8 PM CET Live Stream on Twitch

Thursday (11/2/2023): Patch Notes

Friday (11/10/2023): 8 PM CET Live Stream on Twitch

Got any questions? Join our [Discord Channel](www.discord.gg/airportsim) for answers.