AirportSim update for 31 October 2023

AirportSim Patch Notes: Build 1.0.8 (7ebfc8353)

Share · View all patches · Build 12582757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tuesday's Patch Notes are here! 🎃 Have you had a chance to experience the new scenarios? Let's take a look at what our development team has improved this time!

Here is the list:

  • Added: GPS map content filter.
  • Fixed: Camera flies around randomly when entering a vehicle when the tablet has not yet been put down.
  • Fixed: Black screen flicker when switching to a different camera.
  • Fixed: Chinese characters have the same letter spacing as Latin ones, making the Chinese text unreadable.
  • (Multiplayer) Fixed: Server list not showing all servers.
  • (Multiplayer) Fixed - Refueling Mechanism: In freeplay mode, the amount of fuel needed to be put inside the aircraft and the current fuel level in the aircraft during the refueling task may not be synchronized correctly.
  • Fixed - Refueling: It is possible to connect the hose even when the flap is closed.
  • Fixed: [Vagar] Camera was placed over the terminal entrance, blocking the view of the marshaller.
  • Fixed: In some cases, scenarios didn't display in the list.
  • Fixed: UI block while reading a broken scenario in ScenarioCreator.
  • Added: Build version text to game UI.
  • Fixed: When the player puts a bag into a cargo hold and quickly closes its door, the bag may not be counted as loaded.
  • (Multiplayer) Fixed: Conveyor belt controls not working for non-host players and conveyor belt control hint showing to all players.
  • (Multiplayer) Fixed: Unable to move the stairs vehicle after the player that placed it left the game.
  • Fixed: Conveyor belts breaking stacks of bollards while moving them.

Also, remember our schedule for this week:

Wednesday (11/1/2023): 8 PM CET Live Stream on Twitch
Thursday (11/2/2023): Patch Notes
Friday (11/10/2023): 8 PM CET Live Stream on Twitch

Got any questions? Join our [Discord Channel](www.discord.gg/airportsim) for answers.

