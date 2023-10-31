AirportSim Patch Notes: Build 1.0.8 (7ebfc8353)

Tuesday's Patch Notes are here! 🎃 Have you had a chance to experience the new scenarios? Let's take a look at what our development team has improved this time!
Here is the list:
- Added: GPS map content filter.
- Fixed: Camera flies around randomly when entering a vehicle when the tablet has not yet been put down.
- Fixed: Black screen flicker when switching to a different camera.
- Fixed: Chinese characters have the same letter spacing as Latin ones, making the Chinese text unreadable.
- (Multiplayer) Fixed: Server list not showing all servers.
- (Multiplayer) Fixed - Refueling Mechanism: In freeplay mode, the amount of fuel needed to be put inside the aircraft and the current fuel level in the aircraft during the refueling task may not be synchronized correctly.
- Fixed - Refueling: It is possible to connect the hose even when the flap is closed.
- Fixed: [Vagar] Camera was placed over the terminal entrance, blocking the view of the marshaller.
- Fixed: In some cases, scenarios didn't display in the list.
- Fixed: UI block while reading a broken scenario in ScenarioCreator.
- Added: Build version text to game UI.
- Fixed: When the player puts a bag into a cargo hold and quickly closes its door, the bag may not be counted as loaded.
- (Multiplayer) Fixed: Conveyor belt controls not working for non-host players and conveyor belt control hint showing to all players.
- (Multiplayer) Fixed: Unable to move the stairs vehicle after the player that placed it left the game.
- Fixed: Conveyor belts breaking stacks of bollards while moving them.
