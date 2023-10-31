HOTFIX 3 - 31.10.2023

Thank you for all the feedback you have shared with us!

Fixed: tactical mode requests toggle from client being processed twice by host after loading a save making them not working ('slow mo not working after a while on client')

Fixed: related to the tactical mode not working after load, fixed interactions not being registered from client side ('client can't interact with certain objects after a while')

Fixed: a rare occasion that an overhead dialogue ending while in regular dialogue would force UI being visible on client

Fixed: revive order desync allowing client to predict that a unit was revived without confirmation from the host

Fixed: a bug that would not allow the client to join a coop session after after being connected and the host has ended the game, loaded a save and started a new session

Fixed: a bug where procedural locations are not showing on client's world map

Fixed: camera position not synced or focused on client's units when going to new locations. There could still be some locations in which the issue occurs due to collisions with walls, but those will be fixed in a future patch.

Fixed: revive mechanic should now work properly and an edge case when revive would drop host framerate should be fixed (known issue: ui progress bar will not refresh properly when remote unit is reviving on host/client)

Fixed: major remake of skill tree mechanics for client that should fix all known issues concerning skill management (as this feature is a 'hotfix' there might be a noticeable lag when client is managing the skill tree, we will improve this feature in patch 1)

Fixed: an issue when loading a save game made on worldmap would leave the client in deprecated menu

Fixed: tactical objectives not spawning on client when changing location

Added: you can now ping locations you want to visit as client by clicking on the location and clicking 'explore' , the host fill see the icon blink on his world map