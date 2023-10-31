HOTFIX 3 - 31.10.2023
Third hotfix fixes many of the reported co-op and story related bugs. Further improvements will be coming in Patch 1 (scheduled for 9th November).
Thank you for all the feedback you have shared with us!
Story fixes
- Leon companion quest “Stolen ideas, stolen ideals” should now be fixed for new players. Players already affected by the issue who returned to Free Phoenicia will have their saves fixed in Patch 1.
- Fixed an issue with spawning encounter after load in research lab
- Fixed Vasso position in a cutscene in Phoenicia Bomb quest
- Fixed an issue where quest task was not updated after talking to Merchant Lord in Faction Meeting
- Fixed quest mark after interacting with the gate in Theran quest
- Fixed quest mark after interacting with the first teleport in Capital Ruga
- Fixed an issue with loading auto saves when defeated by the inquisitor
- Fixed an issue with already collected yellow access card reappearing after loading an auto save
- Fixed an issue with loading an auto save after being defeating during a fight with Joe Mana
- Fixed an issue with loading an auto save after being defeated in Research Lab
- Fixed multiple cases of auto saves being triggered in a changing state, which could result in them being broken and unavailable for loading.
- Fixed potential issues with cameras in cutscenes (substantially more to come in Patch 1)
Co-op
-
Fixed: tactical mode requests toggle from client being processed twice by host after loading a save making them not working ('slow mo not working after a while on client')
-
Fixed: related to the tactical mode not working after load, fixed interactions not being registered from client side ('client can't interact with certain objects after a while')
-
Fixed: a rare occasion that an overhead dialogue ending while in regular dialogue would force UI being visible on client
-
Fixed: revive order desync allowing client to predict that a unit was revived without confirmation from the host
-
Fixed: a bug that would not allow the client to join a coop session after after being connected and the host has ended the game, loaded a save and started a new session
-
Fixed: a bug where procedural locations are not showing on client's world map
-
Fixed: camera position not synced or focused on client's units when going to new locations. There could still be some locations in which the issue occurs due to collisions with walls, but those will be fixed in a future patch.
-
Fixed: revive mechanic should now work properly and an edge case when revive would drop host framerate should be fixed (known issue: ui progress bar will not refresh properly when remote unit is reviving on host/client)
-
Fixed: major remake of skill tree mechanics for client that should fix all known issues concerning skill management (as this feature is a 'hotfix' there might be a noticeable lag when client is managing the skill tree, we will improve this feature in patch 1)
-
Fixed: an issue when loading a save game made on worldmap would leave the client in deprecated menu
-
Fixed: tactical objectives not spawning on client when changing location
-
Added: you can now ping locations you want to visit as client by clicking on the location and clicking 'explore' , the host fill see the icon blink on his world map
-
Note: this patch was supposed to contain a fix for client not participating in choices, after QA we had to push this fix for the next patch due to issues detected in release build not seen in the development environment.
Miscallenous
- Codex search will now work on content, not just the title
- Fixed an issue with shelter skill that caused players to get maximum critical chance and maximum critical damage. Players affected by the issue will have their stats restored to proper values.
- Improved unit overlay slightly, to better show currently selected units
- Healing staff will no longer heal wounded health.
- Armor Strip, Resistance Strip and Death Mark are no longer affected by tenacity. You can now stack them as they should be stacked.
- Fixed an issue with Might and Mastery milestone effects not working correctly
First big Patch, mostly focusing on graphical aspects (proper lipsync and dialogue animation) as well as reported issues to unit responsiveness is already in the works and is planned for 9th November.
Please continue to share your feedback with us. Best way to do it is via the in-game Report Issue option or by joining our Discord https://discord.gg/eventhorizon and sharing it there.
Cheers,
Event Horizon team
Changed files in this update