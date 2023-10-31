SUPRACORE Early Acces V2

Hello everyone!
This update is introducing even more QoL changes to make the game as easy to play and understand as possible!
Also, thank you for playing the game and providing amazing feedback! It really helps me a lot in the process of making the game a great experience!
Changelog:
- Added a tab where you can see what powerups you have unlocked so far and what they do.
- Added the option to select items using the keys 1->9
- Made it so you can go back through the UI by using on-screen buttons (you can still use ESC for that)
- You can now decrease or increase the speed of the wave by using your keyboard. Q (decrease speed), E (increase speed) and SPACE BAR (pause/unpause the wave)
- Added the option to disable the moving border that displays the limits of the buildable area since some players reported getting motion sickness because of it.
