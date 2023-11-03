 Skip to content

Match It Sexy update for 3 November 2023

Audio efects update

Match It Sexy update for 3 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

With today's update we have added sound efects in all the animation clips.

We are also working on adding a new date and we should update the game again with it next week.

Until then, have fun!

