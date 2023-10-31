Spacebound Hotfix 1

Hey Trailmakers!
Thank you for joining us in Space! We hope everyone is enjoying the update! We've had reports of a crash that we were able to reproduce internally and this hotfix fixes that. We'll be keeping a close eye on feedback and reports over the coming days and weeks and we'll be pushing more fixes where relevant as part of the 1.7 cycle.
Thank you again for joining us in Space!
- Fixed a crash that would occur for a Client that was inside the Customization screen whilst new scrap blocks were created.
Changed files in this update