Boom Slingers update for 31 October 2023

Update 3.3

Build 12582485

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 3.3. is here!

  • NEW Avatars! Avatars are here! Display your avatar in battle. There will be a lot more avatars in the future!
  • NEW Store layout and look! You can now also get old seasonal emotes and cosmetics through the daily deal selection in the shop!
  • NEW Weapon gameplay videos! New higher quality videos for all the weapons in the game inside the weapon info screen.
  • NEW visuals and animations for cosmetic capsules
  • NEW Special Arena modes coming
  • Hats received from arena modes now sync to Book of Collectibles
  • Fixed bug with claiming 5th daily reward
  • Bug fixes and other minor improvements

