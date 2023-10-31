Update 3.3. is here!
- NEW Avatars! Avatars are here! Display your avatar in battle. There will be a lot more avatars in the future!
- NEW Store layout and look! You can now also get old seasonal emotes and cosmetics through the daily deal selection in the shop!
- NEW Weapon gameplay videos! New higher quality videos for all the weapons in the game inside the weapon info screen.
- NEW visuals and animations for cosmetic capsules
- NEW Special Arena modes coming
- Hats received from arena modes now sync to Book of Collectibles
- Fixed bug with claiming 5th daily reward
- Bug fixes and other minor improvements
Changed files in this update