In this update, the incorrect display of the cursor and other interface elements has been fixed. This problem was observed only on screen resolutions greater than 1920 x 1080 pixels.
SEARCH ALL - UFO update for 31 October 2023
Displaying the interface at large screen resolutions!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2404401 Depot 2404401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update