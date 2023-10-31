- UE 5.3.1 Vanilla OpenXR version
- Content browsing for decks and loops and samples has better layout
- Initial scale of all items smaller
- New themes system for style of playable items select themes in the settings
- Fixed knobs could flip to the left on initial grab
- Fixed DJ Faders not smooth
- Fixed Starting a clip in a stack of clips on the beat could glitch, now quantizes to the next boundary
- Fixed stopping a Scene of clips could stop other scene's clips
- Added new help video system accessible from the on arm menu '?'
- Fixed app stuck loading on older laptop graphics cards (turned off shared shader cache)
- Added better Quest 3 support
- Playing state of songs now saved and reloaded
Tranzient update for 31 October 2023
Hotfix 1.12.00.1 - Themes and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
