Tranzient update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix 1.12.00.1 - Themes and bug fixes

Build 12582443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UE 5.3.1 Vanilla OpenXR version
  • Content browsing for decks and loops and samples has better layout
  • Initial scale of all items smaller
  • New themes system for style of playable items select themes in the settings
  • Fixed knobs could flip to the left on initial grab
  • Fixed DJ Faders not smooth
  • Fixed Starting a clip in a stack of clips on the beat could glitch, now quantizes to the next boundary
  • Fixed stopping a Scene of clips could stop other scene's clips
  • Added new help video system accessible from the on arm menu '?'
  • Fixed app stuck loading on older laptop graphics cards (turned off shared shader cache)
  • Added better Quest 3 support
  • Playing state of songs now saved and reloaded

