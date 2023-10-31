Action! 4.38.1 with hotfix for bug in Nvidia drivers is available.

Hi Everyone,

This update addresses a problem with the newest Nvidia drivers. Video resolutions that are aligned (in height) to 32 pixels were not encoded properly.

Additionally you can also try the beta APK of Action! RCU 2.0 app for Android. The link to the download is available in the changelog. The app is now compatible with Android 13 (API 33+).

After beta tests it will be uploaded to the Google Play Store and later updated with a new app that will show real time preview of the recording/stream on mobile devices, offloading preview rendering from the GPU.