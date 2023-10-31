- We have fixed a bug that allowed workers to wear Halloween costumes.
- Procrastinator negative skill no longer exists.
- We have fixed a graphical bug that caused the fireplace to be drawn on top of other objects that should be on top of it.
- We have corrected the position of several colliders on the map.
- Now the waiter chooses the tables to be served in a more efficient order.
- Translations have been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 31 October 2023
Patch v0.6.2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
