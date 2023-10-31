 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 31 October 2023

Patch v0.6.2.5

Patch v0.6.2.5 · Last edited by Wendy

  • We have fixed a bug that allowed workers to wear Halloween costumes.
  • Procrastinator negative skill no longer exists.
  • We have fixed a graphical bug that caused the fireplace to be drawn on top of other objects that should be on top of it.
  • We have corrected the position of several colliders on the map.
  • Now the waiter chooses the tables to be served in a more efficient order.
  • Translations have been updated.

